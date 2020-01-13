Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Owens Corning stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

