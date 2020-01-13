Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.98.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

