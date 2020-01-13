Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $360,742 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.