Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 119.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 60.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSG shares. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

NYSE:MSG opened at $297.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $247.57 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

