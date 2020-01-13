Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $327.14 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $257.95 and a 12 month high of $328.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

