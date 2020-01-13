Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $598.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

