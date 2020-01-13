Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of NYSE CCB opened at $16.71 on Monday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

