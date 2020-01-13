Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackline by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blackline by 799.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Blackline by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its position in Blackline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 595,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $55.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 0.78. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,096 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

