Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 566,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 307,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NYSE:PEN opened at $161.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.36. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,253,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $931,835.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,723.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,452 shares of company stock worth $7,770,395. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

