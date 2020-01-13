Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,805 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $110,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.