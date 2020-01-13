Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

NYSE:UNP opened at $177.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

