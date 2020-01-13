Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,848 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

