Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.