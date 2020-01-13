Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 250.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.41 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

