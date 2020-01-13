Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

