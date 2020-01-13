Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.29) to ($4.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALBO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $26.72 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

