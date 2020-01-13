Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.86) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 140 ($1.84). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 40.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALFA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday.

ALFA stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.44) on Monday. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 171 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $321.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.63.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

