Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,429.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,434.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,239.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

