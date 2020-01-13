Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,438.05.

GOOGL opened at $1,428.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,343.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,239.89. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $985.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

