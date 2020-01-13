alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.85

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €16.85 ($19.59) and last traded at €16.81 ($19.55), with a volume of 8302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.77 ($19.50).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.94 ($19.69).

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.71.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

