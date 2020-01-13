Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 19.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amarin by 15.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amarin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

