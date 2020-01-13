Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $25,025.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,426.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 728,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

