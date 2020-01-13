AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One AmonD token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $935,953.00 and $75,451.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

