Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.