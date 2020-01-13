Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Target Price at $91.79

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.79.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 781,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after acquiring an additional 326,946 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,160,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,468,000 after acquiring an additional 193,257 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

