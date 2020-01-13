Analyzing Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) & Gilat Satellite Networks (OTCMKTS:GILT)

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -10.42% N/A -26.30% Gilat Satellite Networks 6.99% 8.44% 5.07%

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Gilat Satellite Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $34.78 million 0.27 -$3.61 million N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks $266.39 million 1.77 $18.41 million N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state amplifiers, block upconverters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.