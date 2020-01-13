Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.