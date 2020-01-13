Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of AGTC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

