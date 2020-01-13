Aries Wealth Management Purchases 60,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 6.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aries Wealth Management owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $29.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

