Aries Wealth Management Sells 60 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 686.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 827,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $328.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.98. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.59 and its 200 day moving average is $296.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

