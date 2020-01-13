Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $2.61 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

