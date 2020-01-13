Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,070 ($40.38) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860.18 ($37.62).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,596 ($34.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,576.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,388.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,659 ($34.98). The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

