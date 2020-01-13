Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.63. 49,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,302. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 140,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

