Bank of America Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $300.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.67.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $251.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $259.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

