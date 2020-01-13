Bank of America Upgrades PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $144.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.91.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

