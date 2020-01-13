Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,016.00

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,016 ($13.36) and last traded at GBX 1,018 ($13.39), with a volume of 20954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,006 ($13.23).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 978.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 950.43. The company has a current ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

In related news, insider Susan Inglis bought 5,000 shares of Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($62,220.47).

Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

