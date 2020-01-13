Barclays Boosts Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Computacenter to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,485 ($19.53) to GBX 1,625 ($21.38) in a research report on Thursday.

LON CCC opened at GBX 1,722.13 ($22.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,651.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,417.42. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,867 ($24.56).

In related news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

