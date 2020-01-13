Barclays Downgrades Encana (NYSE:ECA) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECA. CIBC downgraded Encana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Encana from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Encana alerts:

NYSE ECA opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Encana in the third quarter worth $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.