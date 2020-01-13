Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) VP Sells $42,899.22 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BBSI stock opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

