Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,579 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 306,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 752,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC opened at $27.65 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.