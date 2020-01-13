Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Receives €74.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.55 ($86.69).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €73.75 ($85.76) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 1 year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.87 and a 200 day moving average of €67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.