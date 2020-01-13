Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) versus CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Head to Head Comparison

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21% CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.43 $8.41 billion $12.86 6.45 CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR $35.53 billion 1.03 $5.00 billion $1.30 7.32

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR. Bayerische Motoren Werke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bayerische Motoren Werke and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 8 4 0 2.07 CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus price target of $75.11, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

