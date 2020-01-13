Berenberg Bank Boosts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,220

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,898.17 ($51.28).

BWY opened at GBX 3,919 ($51.55) on Thursday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,631 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,190.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

