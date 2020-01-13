Berenberg Bank Boosts Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target to GBX 44

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.39).

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

