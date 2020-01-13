Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.32. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

