BidaskClub Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.30. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.