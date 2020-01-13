Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 187.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $7,974,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 38.7% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $252,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

