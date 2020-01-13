BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 537.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

APH stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $109.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

