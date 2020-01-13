Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUS stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

