Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUE opened at $12.86 on Monday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

